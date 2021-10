9 Comfy Chairs For When You Can’t Commit To A Couch

They're great for quick naps, long reads, and the absolute best for small spaces when you're not in the mood for a chic loveseat. And, while most are perfect one, we found a few that really blur the line between seat and sofa with their impressive oversized designs. Ahead, check out all the best big comfy chairs for when you can't commit to a big comfy couch. From upscale CB2 artsy furniture finds to budget-friendly Amazon hidden gems , there's bound to be the perfect cushion for you.