9 Comfy Chairs For When You Can’t Commit To A Couch

We said it once in a previous sofa round-up, and we'll say it again: Buying a couch is a commitment. So, if you're not prepared to take the plunge into a full-fledged living room setup, but you also don't want to reinvest in that bean bag blob you had in college, we understand. In fact we also have a solution: big comfy chairs.
They're great for quick naps, long reads, and the absolute best for small spaces when you're not in the mood for a chic loveseat. And, while most are perfect one, we found a few that really blur the line between seat and sofa with their impressive oversized designs. Ahead, check out all the best big comfy chairs for when you can't commit to a big comfy couch. From upscale CB2 artsy furniture finds to budget-friendly Amazon hidden gems, there's bound to be the perfect cushion for you.
