This Blinding Makeup Trend is About to Be Everywhere

Don’t get us wrong, we love seeing Alison Brie and her Glow co-stars' megawatt makeup. It’s fun. It’s kitschy. But it’s also a little too much for real life. So when we saw the actress sporting acid green eyeshadow on Instagram with an otherwise muted face of makeup, we were shocked by how much we wanted the look for our own. Yes, the shade is bright as hell — maybe even more pigmented than the wild hues she wears on the cult show. But when paired with an absence of color elsewhere — plus a sporty black shift dress, silver pumps, and sheer, monochrome makeup — it suddenly becomes modern.
As it turns out, Brie is not the only Hollywood star going dayglow with the eyeshadow looks — Rihanna, Olivia Munn and Gigi Hadid, among others, are lit up, thanks to the trend. In short, we’re about to see a hell of a lot more acid eyeshadow in the mix— and we want in. So we rang Brie’s makeup artist Mai Quynh for details on how to tap that next-level pigment without fallout. Acid tests have never looked so good.