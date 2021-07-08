Cole Haan’s A Hotbed For Up-To-75%-Off Summer Shoes

Cole Haan is known well for the following: comfort-first shoes that are expertly crafted; one very vocal and cult-like fanbase we call Haan Heads; a sale section that, at any given moment, is well-stocked with many of the brand's best-selling styles. Even if the footwear favorite isn't hosting one of its frequent seasonal promos, shoppers can still click into an up-to-75%-off hotbed of everything from top-rated sandals to sneakers and oxford classics. In the event that the thousands of rave reviews on the site alone aren't enough to steer your virtual carts straight for Cole Haan's shimmering pool of sale shoes, then maybe the glowing stamp of approval from Refinery29 staffers will do the trick. Our very own Deputy Beauty Director, Rachel Krause, was quick to pledge her Haan Head allegiance; appreciating that “there’s no obvious branding, the quality is GREAT, especially for the price point, and the sales are even better.” Below, peep our favorite picks from the shoe stalwart's slashed-price selection. Highlights include a pair of trending olive green snake-print wedges and tennis-court-style sneakers toting over 400 reviews, to name a few. If you're into this kind of thing, then don't be shy about bookmarking this page — we'll be keeping it up to date with more of the good Cole Haan deals and special sale events as they come.
Rating: 4.55 out 5 stars and 173 reviews
Described by reviewers as feeling like pillows for your feet, these electric-red crisscross slides are crafted from a leather upper combined with a soft-and-supportive GRANDFØAM cushion bed and EVA midsole.
Haan Heads: "These are great! I like them so much, I got myself two pairs. They're very comfy, can go with pretty much everything (shorts, skirt, summer dress, jeans, beach pants, or even casual pants), and the inside soft-cushion sole is perfect. True to size — although, I got a wide size (in a half-size smaller) because that’s all there was left. Was worried they might be too wide, but they ended up fitting perfectly." – Maria A., Cole Haan Reviewer
Rating: 4.67 out 5 stars and 552 reviews
Style marries the heck out of comfort in this pair of metallic-leather kicks that are thoughtfully crafted with a breathable textile-lined footbed and supportive GRANDFØAM footbed.
Haan Heads: "I have a major fear of wearing these types of sneakers because they typically make my (already large) feet look even bigger. But the proportions on these are great. So the front of the shoe doesn't look abnormally elongated, even for a bigger size. Also the shoe is extremely flexible and comfortable. I love the style and comfort so much that I bought this in 3 colors." – Ayodele W., Cole Haan Reviewer
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 20 reviews
Made of GRANDFØAM cushioning with a bit of arch support, these strappy sandals are just right for any summer stroll.
Haan Heads: "A very comfortable pair of sandals. It’s my go-to for the summer." – Jackie B., Cole Haan Reviewer
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 10 reviews
Hot pink gets the cool treatment thanks to some well-placed croc-effect detailing on these top-rated leather sandals. The stylish lift of the two-inch heel is balanced out with the comfort of a rubber outsole and (you guessed it) cushioned GRANDFØAM footbed.
Haan Heads: "I absolutely love these sandals! Extremely comfortable and go with everything. My new go-to for warm weather!" – Julia M., Cole Haan Reviewer.
Rating: 4.8 reviews and 19 reviews
Make room in your closet for your new favorite go-to black sandals. Made of a rubber outsole and GRANDFØAM footbed, these slides are sure to be comfortable.
Haan Heads: "[It's] Good value and quality. [They are] Very comfortable. [The] Fit is true to size." – Hazel N., Cole Haan Reviewer
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 334 reviews
Highly recommended for traveling, kicking back and city living, these lightweight sneakers are sure to make your walks a breeze. Made from mixed leather and haircalf with an Ortholite footbed and rubberized EVA outsole, these sneakers are not just comfortable but will last you a lifetime.
Haan Heads: "Where should I start? These shoes are my go-to ones for everything. They are super stylish, ultra-comfortable and I get tons of compliments on them. I need to buy a second pair of these!!" – Alexandra, Cole Haan Reviewer
Rating: 4.3 out 5 stars and 3 reviews
Designed with premium leather and the famous GRANDFØAM footbed, these olive green snake print wedges will pair nicely with cropped jeans or floaty dress for a comfy summer day.
Haan Heads: "[It was] Love at first sight. [I] Love the color and fit." – Linda H., Cole Haan Reviewer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.