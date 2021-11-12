Never Feel Cold Again With This Capsule Of Winter Fashion Essentials

There are few things fashion editors are more obsessed with than demoing how five articles of clothing can result in something like 93 permutations. And while some ideas can be a stretch (cuff your pant leg, and it’s a whole new outfit!), there’s something to be said about the ingenuity and versatility that come tethered to the concept of capsule dressing. In the end, it’s a way of approaching fashion with intention — really examining which garments you need, whittling down your wardrobe to just the essentials, and thus, reducing excess and waste.