12 Fall Pieces Your Closet Has Been Waiting For

Summer may be turning down, but there’s plenty of fall goodness to look forward to: longer hemlines, chic coats, ankle booties, and dynamic prints, amongst many other layerable tricks. Fall is easily one of the best seasons as cooler temperatures allow us to express ourselves in ways that extreme hotness can’t. It’s why we’re looking ahead to these upcoming months with utmost sartorial enthusiasm.
To get us in the mood, we’ve rounded up 12 favorite selects from the Club Monaco collection that embrace effortlessness and versatility — quite simply: well-designed clothing and accessories that will become your new standards. Up ahead, we’ve got accent jewelry that’ll complete any outfit, menswear-inspired cuts that look and fit tailored, detailed outerwear perfect for transitional weeks, and fresh takes on the classic houndstooth and checkered prints. Let the fall season commence.