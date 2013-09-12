There are some designers that have put themselves on the map for their unique aesthetic, some for an irreplicable signature piece of clothing, and some, like Clover Canyon, for their interpretation of color and print. In fact, it's the brand's fantastical mixtures that excite us every time a new collection is set to debut. And, while our initial response may be something like, "Oo, pretty," what we most appreciate from this L.A.-based line is that its use of print does not lack depth.
For spring '14, Clover Canyon designer Rozae Nichols instantly cited "California" as her inspiration. And like surf culture was to The Beach Boys or beatniks to Joan Didion, this Californian focused on a specific part of her home: the architecture. Quite literally, too. Some of the standout pieces of the collection included blue-print covered skirts and coats, sourced from Escher GuneWardena, a Silver Lake firm. Other designs featured distorted images of modern home renderings and the Gehry music hall. Of course, while you may not be able to identify these landmarks at a distance, when observed up close, the clothing tells a whole different story. Perhaps that explains why we simply can't seem to put this book down.