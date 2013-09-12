For spring '14, Clover Canyon designer Rozae Nichols instantly cited "California" as her inspiration. And like surf culture was to The Beach Boys or beatniks to Joan Didion, this Californian focused on a specific part of her home: the architecture. Quite literally, too. Some of the standout pieces of the collection included blue-print covered skirts and coats, sourced from Escher GuneWardena, a Silver Lake firm. Other designs featured distorted images of modern home renderings and the Gehry music hall. Of course, while you may not be able to identify these landmarks at a distance, when observed up close, the clothing tells a whole different story. Perhaps that explains why we simply can't seem to put this book down.