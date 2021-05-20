The $10 Clear Makeup Bags Travelers & Flight Attendants Swear By

“

I’ve just returned from a trip to Ireland, and this bag passed through security checks with no problem three times (twice for American TSA, once with Irish security at the Dublin airport). The agents saw my liquids in this bag in the tray and didn’t even give it a second look. The bag is sturdy and held up well through weeks of packing and repacking as I prepared for the trip, and throughout the trip itself — the zipper has been used dozens of times now and still works great. The bag was very convenient during my trip, since it stands up well and held my things where I could clearly see them. The attached ribbon handle made it easy to pull out of my backpack. I’m sure I will continue to use it (and the other two that came with it) regularly, even when it isn’t for airline security, just because it’s a great little bag for organization. Very pleased with this product!

