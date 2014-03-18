Ahh, winter. You came, you saw, you conquered. And, after a way-too-long season of boot-ruining snow and skin-ravaging winds, we're more than psyched for spring. For four R29 editors, that means hittin' the highway for weekend retreats, getaways with the girls, and epic outdoor weddings.
Short of inviting everyone along for the ride, we're taking you inside each editor's duffel bag to see what's packed for their
sweet chic escapes. From a bomber-jacket-and-skirt combo to an embellished top and cool culottes (all perfectly punctuated with a pair of Clarks), these editor-approved looks will evoke some major wanderlust. Hey, don't blame us if you start rounding up your besties for a quick getaway.