Jada Wong
Ahh, winter. You came, you saw, you conquered. And, after a way-too-long season of boot-ruining snow and skin-ravaging winds, we're more than psyched for spring. For four R29 editors, that means hittin' the highway for weekend retreats, getaways with the girls, and epic outdoor weddings.
Short of inviting everyone along for the ride, we're taking you inside each editor's duffel bag to see what's packed for their sweet chic escapes. From a bomber-jacket-and-skirt combo to an embellished top and cool culottes (all perfectly punctuated with a pair of Clarks), these editor-approved looks will evoke some major wanderlust. Hey, don't blame us if you start rounding up your besties for a quick getaway.
Shop This
Clarks
Desert Pattern
$119.99
H&M
Peplum Top
$34.95
Whistles
Feather Print Silk Dress
$575.00
Givenchy
Double Cone Shark Small Earring
$471.00
Anya Hindmarch
Georgiana Tassel Clutch
$642.00
Shop This
Clarks
Purity Hyline
$109.99
Zara
Chain With Medallion
$25.90
Vanessa Bruno
Geometric Print Silk Crepe Jumpsuit
$727.00
Jimmy Choo
Mila Sunglasses
$345.00
Loeffler Randall
Miniaudiere In Diamond Woven Raffia And Wh...
$350.00
Shop This
Clarks
Wessex Shay
$119.99
Tibi
Agathe Culottes
$550.00
Miss Selfridge
Embellished Flower Top
$42.74
H&M
Earrings
$5.95
Milly
Riley Kidskin Clutch
$295.00
Shop This
Clarks
Valley Lounge
$99.99
ASOS
Semi Precious Pendant Necklace
$18.52
Won Hundred
Orlanda Dress
$298.00
AG Adriano Goldschmied
Robyn Denim Jacket In Stream
$225.00
Madewell
The Dover Crossbody
$128.00
Shop This
Clarks
Dunbar Grandby
$89.99
IIIBeCa by Joy Gryson
Duane Street Studded Messenger
$194.00
Steven Alan
Edouard Trench Coat
$247.00
Lee Renee
Pineapple Stud Earrings
$100.00
Isabel Marant Étoile
Cropped Print Trouser
$283.22
Topshop
Knitted Rib Detail Jumper
$76.00
Shop This
Clarks
Sage Hallie
$109.99
American Eagle Outfitters
Tomboy Jean
$49.95
Eddie Borgo
Hybrid Two-tone Open Cuff
$350.00
Maison Martin Margiela
Cape-effect Stretch Cotton-blend Shirt
$490.00
Mango
Combi Leather Biker Jacket
$189.99
Time's Arrow
Mini Jo Tote
$685.00
Shop This
Clarks
Shira Brenna
$119.99
Jonathan Saunders
Acid Green Bomber Jacket
$1325.00
Rebecca Taylor
Perforated Leather Top
$425.00
Christopher Kane
Metallic Pvc-trimmed Wool-crepe Mini Skirt
$765.00
Tory Burch
Pentier Embellished Dangle Earring
$195.00
Shop This
Clarks
Shira Danika
$119.99
Zara
Long Sleeve Striped Top
$69.90
Forever 21
Faux Croc Crossbody
$24.80
Kenzo
Stretch Cotton-twill Cropped Jeans
$355.00
H&M
Trenchcoat
$69.95

