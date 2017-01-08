This Palette Has Sold Out FOUR Times — & It’s Finally Back In Stock

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
Ciaté entered the cosmetics world as a nail polish brand, but in recent years, the company has branched out into the world of makeup — and we're here for it. One of their latest releases? A eyeshadow palette collab (with added goodies) with beauty vlogger Chloe Morello that has sold out not one, not two, but four times on Ciaté's website.
After playing with the palette ourselves, we understand why the internet went wild. The 15-shade palette has a mix of six shimmers and eight mattes, ranging from pastel pink to glittery copper to aubergine. The diverse shade range of neutrals and plums flatters virtually any skin tone, color preference, or eye color — and the matte shades blend seamlessly across the lids. Oh, and did we mention the palette comes with a travel-sized mascara and plum-toned liquid lipstick, too?
The only downsides? Some of the hues lack intense pigment — unless they're applied with a wet brush. They had a bit more fallout than we're used too, as well, but we can overlook that thanks to the buttery texture and killer hues.
As we mentioned earlier, this palette has already sold out four times, so grab it now before the stock is wiped clean. If you miss your chance, however, fret not, because we've gathered four alternatives to the insanely-popular palette in the slides, ahead.