This Palette Has Sold Out FOUR Times — & It’s Finally Back In Stock

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.Ciaté entered the cosmetics world as a nail polish brand, but in recent years, the company has branched out into the world of makeup — and we're here for it. One of their latest releases? A eyeshadow palette collab (with added goodies) with beauty vlogger Chloe Morello that has sold out not one, not two, but four times on Ciaté's website.