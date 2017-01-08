This Palette Has Sold Out FOUR Times — & It’s Finally Back In Stock

After playing with the palette ourselves, we understand why the internet went wild. The 15-shade palette has a mix of six shimmers and eight mattes, ranging from pastel pink to glittery copper to aubergine. The diverse shade range of neutrals and plums flatters virtually any skin tone, color preference, or eye color — and the matte shades blend seamlessly across the lids. Oh, and did we mention the palette comes with a travel-sized mascara and plum-toned liquid lipstick, too?