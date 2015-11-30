11 Holiday Hostess Gifts That Will Get You Invited Back

For most of us, the holiday season isn't just insanely busy — it's also incredibly random. You might spend a weekend stuffed in a twin bed at your significant other's childhood home or crash a holiday dinner at your roommate's sister's apartment. The potential for socially awkward moments? It's high. And all too often, you're at the mercy of your hostess to show you where the clean towels live or call you an Uber when you've had one glass of wine too many. (Or three. It's the holidays!) She is a powerful force. And she can make or break your festive spirit.
Does the idea of a hostess gift seem a bit old-fashioned? Possibly. But, like many traditions, it's rooted in the kind of sentiment that never goes out of style. (Thanks, Mom.) It's also an easy way to make sure you're the one guest who always gets invited back. Whether or not you decide to take her up on the offer? Well, that's entirely up to you.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.