Behind every holiday event you may be attending this year — dinner parties to tree digital decorating ceremonies — there's likely an underappreciated host making it all happen. This year, show them just how appreciative you are of all their hard work with a gift that is actually useful . You won't find any ho-hum housewarming gifts here. We're talking aperitif mixers, sanitizing wipes (oh, 2020) dinner party topic cards, and condiments that will add some heat to any delicious dish.