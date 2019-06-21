"I want Luna to appreciate her inner beauty and not go out of her way to change herself. I want her to love her curly hair, brown skin, and goofy smiles. She's such a huge part of our daily routine, and she is often in the bathroom with us getting ready. I think it's important that she knows you should feel confident and beautiful, but it's you don't always have to feel like you're on the red carpet. Inner beauty is important. Even though she loves seeing me in glam, she knows that Mommy is working. But she also sees the other side, when I am washing my face in the morning and we're taking care of each other at home."