Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcomed Two New Family Members

Congrats are in order as Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family is expanding — their farm family, that is.
The couple, fresh off their sunburn-filled honeymoon, added two adorable Kune-Kune pigs to their “friendly kingdom” of animals, including sheep, goats, and a cow. Pratt shared the news on Instagram and revealed that the pigs are named for two country music stars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
“We named them Tim and Faith because they’re beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring,” Pratt wrote in the Instagram ’s caption. “I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon!”
Pratt continued on to talk about all the life lessons animals have taught him, “from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care.”
The pigs were a birthday gift to the Guardians of the Galaxy star from his new wife, according to the post. After getting engaged in January 2019, the couple tied the knot at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, CA. on June 8.
In February, they also welcomed a baby lamb to the farm bunch. The following month, Schwarzenegger told E! News that spending time on Pratt’s farm, located on one of Washington state's San Juan islands, feels “very comfortable.”
"We don't live there full-time," she said. "I've kind of grown up with a bunch of different animals, so it feels very comfortable and at home, and just a beautiful part of life."
