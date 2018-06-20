11 Of The Most Outrageous Moments In Runway History

Chris Moore, the legendary and longstanding runway photographer, has witnessed some of the fashion industry's most memorable moments, from the breathtaking to the bizarre. Having been behind the camera for over 60 years, he's seen the industry change radically, from the emergence of ready-to-wear in the '60s to the Insta-bait extravaganzas of today.
Last year, Moore's website, Catwalking, which documents his archival and contemporary photographs, was translated into a book of the same name, published in collaboration with fashion writer Alexander Fury. If you prefer your fashion history to be immersive, though, pay a visit to the United Kingdom's The Bowes Museum's upcoming exhibition, Catwalking: Fashion Through the Lens of Chris Moore, which opens July 7.
Alongside Moore's photographs of some of the past century's most magical show moments, you'll be able to walk among the original runway outfits, loaned to the museum by a plethora of leading houses. Analyzing the evolution of fashion, from haute couture to the first supermodel, the exhibition promises to be an enthralling look at an industry in constant flux.
Ahead of the show, we asked Moore to highlight some of his favorite moments in runway history. Click through to see the wildest and most wondrous happenings, captured firsthand by his lens.