Chris Moore, the legendary and longstanding catwalk photographer, has witnessed some of the fashion industry's most memorable moments, from the breathtaking to the bizarre. Having been behind the camera for over 60 years, he's seen the catwalks change radically, from the emergence of ready-to-wear in the '60s to the Insta-bait extravaganzas of today.
Last year, Chris' site, which documents his archival and contemporary photographs, was translated into Catwalking, a coffee-table book published in collaboration with fashion writer Alexander Fury which explored both the photographer's mighty career and the changing world of fashion. If you prefer your fashion history to be immersive, though, pay a visit to The Bowes Museum's upcoming exhibition, Catwalking: Fashion Through the Lens of Chris Moore, opening 7th July.
Alongside Chris' photographs of some of the past century's most magical show moments, you'll be able to walk among original catwalk outfits, loaned to the museum by a plethora of leading houses. Analysing the evolution of fashion, from haute couture to the first supermodel, the exhibition promises to be an enthralling look at an industry in constant flux.
Ahead of the show, we asked Chris to highlight some of his favourite moments in catwalk history. Click through to see the wildest and most wondrous happenings, captured firsthand by Chris' lens.