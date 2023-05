Launching today, the three-piece collection blends the sporty, dad-chic aesthetic of the go-to sandal brand with the soft femininity the luxury French fashion house is known for, creating lightweight, summer-ready shoes . The line offers fresh takes on two of Teva’s best loved styles: the ultra-functional Hurricane XLT2 (available in an earthy off-white) and the platformed Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole (available in a classic black-and-white, and a playful multicolor-pink). Each sandal was made using recycled materials for the straps that are adorned with the Chloé logo.