Teva’s Dad Sandals Got The High-Fashion Treatment Thanks To Chloé — & Katie Holmes’ Stamp Of Approval
Our warm-weather style game just got a major upgrade thanks to a brand-new collaboration between Teva and Chloé.
Launching today, the three-piece collection blends the sporty, dad-chic aesthetic of the go-to sandal brand with the soft femininity the luxury French fashion house is known for, creating lightweight, summer-ready shoes. The line offers fresh takes on two of Teva’s best loved styles: the ultra-functional Hurricane XLT2 (available in an earthy off-white) and the platformed Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole (available in a classic black-and-white, and a playful multicolor-pink). Each sandal was made using recycled materials for the straps that are adorned with the Chloé logo.
Added bonus: the collection already has Hollywood’s stamp of approval, too: Katie Holmes was spotted out in NYC wearing a pair of the sandals.
The high-fashion team-up makes Chloé the latest in a long line of designers and brands to collab with Teva. Christian Cowan, Outdoor Voices, Anna Sui, UGG, and Polaroid have all lent their own style to the brand’s iconic sandals in the past. The Chloé x Teva collection retails between $490 and $575 and is available now in Chloé boutiques as well as online at both Chloe.com and Teva.com.
