3 Fresh Spring Outfits That Might Just Persuade You To Get Dressed Chinos-First

While what jeans you choose to wear might normally be determined by the rest of your outfit, why not get dressed from the bottom up for a change? Built around the prettiest Gap chinos in a pale, shell-like pink , this fresh, clean look comes together easily — and in practically no time at all when you get the call that your friends scored a primo table for dining alfresco. Tuck a white T-shirt (the neckline's up to you) into the trousers' high waist, add a striped blazer reminiscent of beach umbrellas, and top it off with a lightweight trench that'll billow cinematically in the warm breeze. All that's left to add on are cheekbone-enhancing gold hoops, flat sandals, and a bucket bag for swinging as you traipse out into the sunshine.