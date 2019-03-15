3 Fresh Spring Outfits That Might Just Persuade You To Get Dressed Chinos-First

While the weather seems to be having trouble making up its mind, our outlook is firmly in 70-degrees-and-sunny territory. At the top of our "to acquire immediately for spring" list? Gap's fresh chinos, which come in soft pastel shades and a new silhouette with a flattering high waist and wide leg that hits at a just-right crop.
As versatile as your perennial denim skinnies or stovepipes, these trousers have already inspired us to do some preemptive spring-outfit planning. So ahead, see how we've styled three ready-for-anything outfits around the iconic brand's classic pants. Dressed down or made a bit more polished, chinos, as you'll see, are truly a pant for all seasons.
While what jeans you choose to wear might normally be determined by the rest of your outfit, why not get dressed from the bottom up for a change? Built around the prettiest Gap chinos in a pale, shell-like pink, this fresh, clean look comes together easily — and in practically no time at all when you get the call that your friends scored a primo table for dining alfresco. Tuck a white T-shirt (the neckline's up to you) into the trousers' high waist, add a striped blazer reminiscent of beach umbrellas, and top it off with a lightweight trench that'll billow cinematically in the warm breeze. All that's left to add on are cheekbone-enhancing gold hoops, flat sandals, and a bucket bag for swinging as you traipse out into the sunshine.
For an even more low-effort (but high-impact) variation on the getting-dressed-pants-first theme, we welcome these Gap high-rise chinos in a refreshing mint to the stage. Now, not to sound like somebody's mother, but are you really leaving the house without a sweater? A soft jumper in a coordinating green will keep you cozy in a cold snap, but if the mercury starts to climb, the breezy open knit acts as a built-in cooling system. Otherwise, you only need minimal jewelry, a brown leather belt to break up the line a bit (and keep your quarter-tuck intact), and the energy to stay out past curfew. Whatever your plans, this look can handle it.
For a work outfit that'll rake in the compliments, Gap's forever-dependable khaki chinos are the way to go. We've kept the palette surrounding these wide-leg pants neutral with a buttery caramel jacket and dark-chocolate belt yet still subtly print-mixed with a windowpane-check blouse, tortoiseshell disc earrings, and a cheetah loafer that's picture-perfectly framed by the chinos' cropped length. Take note, alarm-snoozers and long-commuters: Build tones on tones, and "throw-on-and-go" doesn't have to be just a phrase — especially not when you start with a pair of always-reliable chinos.
