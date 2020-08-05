Our Favorite Online Haunts For Scoring Affordable Art

It's the year 2003: you've just settled in for an evening spent chatting on AIM while listening to a newly-burnt CD and the space surrounding you is drenched in pop-culture paraphernalia. Back in our teenage heyday, bedrooms were a private sanctuary where no wall was left uncovered by Titanic-era Leonardo DiCaprio posters and artwork from Destiny’s Child Survivor album. And while we've undergone more than a few changes since then, our walls are still prime real estate for personal expression — only now we're filling them with a little less hormonally-charged angst and a lot more artistic vision.
House plants breathe life into your home and nifty storage sets can keep it looking streamlined, but investing in wall art is what will really make a place feel like your own. Whether you're renting a first apartment with roomies or you're solo settled in more permanent digs, giving your living space a little piece of personal style goes a long way: for contemporary aesthetic enthusiasts, consider an abstract print that can easily be mounted on the wall; if you’ve got more of a free-spirited approach to interior design, macramé wall hangings can be added above your sofa or reading nook for a dreamy boho vibe; you can even recycle vintage posters by dressing them up in a simple, sleek frame (it's time to step away from the Blu Tack). The best part about this category of home decor is that it doesn't have to cost the big bucks — and we've lined up all of the sites where you can score unique and within-budget artwork to prove it ahead.
