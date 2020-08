Our Favorite Online Haunts For Scoring Affordable Art

House plants breathe life into your home and nifty storage sets can keep it looking streamlined, but investing in wall art is what will really make a place feel like your own . Whether you're renting a first apartment with roomies or you're solo settled in more permanent digs, giving your living space a little piece of personal style goes a long way: for contemporary aesthetic enthusiasts, consider an abstract print that can easily be mounted on the wall; if you’ve got more of a free-spirited approach to interior design, macramé wall hangings can be added above your sofa or reading nook for a dreamy boho vibe ; you can even recycle vintage posters by dressing them up in a simple, sleek frame (it's time to step away from the Blu Tack). The best part about this category of home decor is that it doesn't have to cost the big bucks — and we've lined up all of the sites where you can score unique and within-budget artwork to prove it ahead.