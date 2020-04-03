Buying a vacuum can feel a little bit like buying wine. Yes, one goes well with pasta and one cleans your floors, but hear us out. The prices can range from suspiciously low to insanely high, and it can be hard to know where the sweet spot is if you're not ready to shell out for a top-of-the-line Dyson. Luckily, there are plenty of mid-range and even inexpensive options that can keep your floors clean. But, as with wine, no one vacuum fits all needs.
Ok, we may be stretching that metaphor a bit far — but think about it: just like certain wines go better with certain foods, certain vacuums work better for certain types of people. Everything from your preferred cleaning style to your home's size or setup and floor type can have an impact on what kind of vacuum you should buy. Sound stressful? Don't worry, we've done the hard work for you. Ahead, eight vacuums that will clean your floors without blowing your [wine] budget.
