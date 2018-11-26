4 Incredible NYC Staycations To Do On A Budget

For all the exhilarating opportunities NYC has to offer, living here can be exhausting. At times, it can be hard to keep up with the city's "go, go, go" mentality, and you just need a break. Taking a short staycation— to unwind and gain some perspective — is the best thing you can do to stay sane in a fast-paced world.
If you think that taking a staycation is a fancy pastime only reserved for people with hefty disposable incomes, allow us to correct you: There are a growing number of affordable hotels that provide a comfortable respite from city life. We've rounded up four options that are perfect for smaller budgets. And, because a staycation doesn't necessarily mean a Netflix marathon and lie-in, we've also included fun things you can do within the vicinity of the hotel. Get ready to fall in love with NYC all over again.