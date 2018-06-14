How To Pack For Every Summer Social Event

If you’re like us, you’ve spent the past few months doing the following: dressing inappropriately for the ever-fluctuating weather, ordering takeout because the bodega just seems too damn far, and skimping on workouts because of allergies and general spring malaise. Quite frankly, we’re done with any season that’s not summer, so thank goodness it’s finally here.
Given that there are a limited number of weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day (15 to be exact), we narrowed down our top six summer bucket-list plans — and exactly what you need to make the most of them. Off to the shore? A striped suit and Australian Gold sunscreen are absolute musts. A lofty weekend frolicking in the countryside? Your obligatory afternoon picnic would be incomplete without a cozy Turkish towel and a linen jumpsuit. Regardless of the locale you choose to spend that precious 60 hours in, read on for your ultimate, curated packing guide. Then, run for the hills (maybe quite literally), and enjoy your much-needed time OOO. TGIF.