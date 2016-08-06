THESE Are The Best Beauty Products To Buy When You're Trying To Save $$

There's a certain type of happiness that fills my soul every time I find a budget-friendly beauty buy that actually stands up to my high-end favorites. When this happens, I usually find myself itching to share this news with everyone who will listen.



It turns out that my coworkers experience that same rush — we work in beauty, after all — so we decided to put together a list of our favorite cheap thrills. (If only to avoid telling everyone on the subway about the raddest new tinted balm we just discovered.)



Consider this your guide to the A+ lipstick, liner, nail polish, and more that won't drain your funds. And what's more, these aren't "under $20" or even "under $10." Nope, we're taking it all the way down to the under-$5 buys we love.



Ahead you'll find 15 editor-approved beauty buys that won't set you back more than a fiver. Soon, you'll find yourself pondering: Should I get a coffee or a new beauty product?

