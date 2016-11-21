40 Magical Drugstore Beauty Buys

We all love a good splurge on beauty products. But as excited as we get over luxury foundations, there are just as many (if not more!) instances when we fall head-over-heels in love with something we pick up from the drugstore. Whether it's a nail polish, makeup wipes, or our favorite red lipstick, the under-$20 products seem to be the ones we always have on us.
So forget everything you think you know about the drugstore. Quality products are there — you just have to know where to look. Ahead, our editors spill the intel on the wares they adore that also happen to be easy on their wallets. Just follow our lead, and you'll be shopping like a bargain pro in no time.