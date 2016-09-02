Jeans! Most of us wear them. They are a classic fashion staple, taking up much of our closet space — and sometimes our floor space. Dressed up or down, denim is a forever go-to.
Though, there are those people who will only purchase a $200 pair of jeans — because of the quality, and/or for ethical reasons. And, there are people who swear by $20 denim, since it's easier to wear and often comes in more sizes.
We put some R29ers to the test to check out which jeans they prefer — and if they can even tell the difference between a high-end and a low-end pair. Watch the video above to see the results.
