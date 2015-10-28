When you think of cheap hair accessories, your mind might shift to the butterfly clips and ill-fitting cotton headbands of your youth. But it shouldn't be that way.
Not only do high level hairstylists use cheap hair accessories on the runways — they prefer them. Unless the likes of Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana are doling out couture bits and bobs, you'll find their backstage glam squads clipping $3 barrettes, spare bobby pins, rope, and even fabric scraps into models' hair. The trick is in how you style them. Click ahead for seven ways to make dirt-cheap hair accessories look super expensive. Your friends will wonder if you bought them at Colette — not CVS.
