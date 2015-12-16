Last-Minute Cheap Beauty Gifts That Look Expensive

It's easy to go overboard during the holidays and spend half your paycheck on gifts. Don't get us wrong: We love finding the perfect presents for our loved ones, but there's only so much money we can spend. If you haven't noticed, gifts can be damn expensive!
In an effort to find great gifts without going broke in the process, we scoured the holiday beauty offerings and found 29 cheap goodies that don't feel cheap. In fact, they're so good we'd be happy to unwrap any of them. Curious to see which ones we picked? Check them out in the following slides.
