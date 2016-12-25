These Lip Stains Will Give You The Good Kind Of Red Wine Mouth

It's rare that a practical beauty product intersects with a gimmicky, novelty one, so I'm always a bit skeptical on the occasion that it does. How cute, I think... for a party favor.
But just a few weeks ago, I discovered a line of lip stains housed in mini wine bottles, and being the wine addict that I am (not to be confused with expert; it's all fermented grape juice to me), I knew I had to get my hands on every shade — regardless of the product quality. When I finally did, I was floored. Not only are the bottles adorably cute and kitschy, but the lip stains within are top-notch.
There are six shades, ranging from pale pink to plum to crimson with names like Chardonnay Orange, Shiraz Red, and Merlot Burgundy. The texture of the stain is watery — but not too watery that you'll lose control — and easy to apply with the doe-foot applicator. As one might expect, the deeper shades provide opaque color while the lighter shades leave a sheer wash. The finish is a stain, but it's not tight and dry. Oh, and did I mention these actually have wine extract in them? It's probably not totally necessary, and it won't get you buzzed, unfortunately, but it sure as hell feels extravagant — especially with chateau in the name.
Chateau Labiotte Wine Lip Tint, $12, available at Memebox.
