These Lipsticks, Glosses, Tints & Balms Are Made Of Actual Wine

Korean makeup company Labiotte has released lip products made of real red wine, Elite Daily reports. The Chateau Laviotte collection includes lipsticks, lip glosses, lip tints, and lip balms in six flavors, all inspired by different beverages.
White wine fans can coat their lips with Chardonnay Orange, and red wine lovers have Shiraz Red and Merlot Burgundy to pick from. If those don't cover your favorite, don't worry: there's also a rosé coral edition. And everyone likes rosé.
But the best part has to be their wine bottle shape, making them the perfect stocking stuffer. The lip balm even looks like a wine glass.
매혹적인 컬러, 소장욕구 100% 샤또 라비오뜨 와인 립스틱, 와인 메이크업 컬렉션 소중한 친구과 하나씩, 앵콜 라뷰데이 전제품 1+1 라스트 찬스 . . #라비오뜨 #labiotte #兰欧媞 #ラビオッテ #화장품추천 #뷰스타그램 #뷰티템 #beauty #beautygram #instadaily #instalike #instagood #photooftheday #와인립스틱 #립스틱추천 #winelipstick #koreancosmetics #kbeauty #koreanbeauty #코덕 #myfavorite #lipstick #풀메 #라뷰데이
The price will vary a bit based on the exchange rate, but the lipsticks are about $18, according to Labiotte's Instagram.
No word as to whether you can get drunk off these. We're guessing that would require some very heavily coated lips.
