These Lipsticks, Glosses, Tints & Balms Are Made Of Actual Wine

Suzannah Weiss
Korean makeup company Labiotte has released lip products made of real red wine, Elite Daily reports. The Chateau Laviotte collection includes lipsticks, lip glosses, lip tints, and lip balms in six flavors, all inspired by different beverages.

White wine fans can coat their lips with Chardonnay Orange, and red wine lovers have Shiraz Red and Merlot Burgundy to pick from. If those don't cover your favorite, don't worry: there's also a rosé coral edition. And everyone likes rosé.

But the best part has to be their wine bottle shape, making them the perfect stocking stuffer. The lip balm even looks like a wine glass.
The price will vary a bit based on the exchange rate, but the lipsticks are about $18, according to Labiotte's Instagram.
No word as to whether you can get drunk off these. We're guessing that would require some very heavily coated lips.
