Whether you’re penciled in for a date night with the S.O., committed to partying it up with your crew, or single and very ready to mingle, you’ll need something appropriate to wear. But for some, assembling a “going-out” look can be an ordeal akin to figuring out a costume — how do you puzzle together an outfit that's comfortable and true to your casual daytime self, yet just extra enough to feel sexy for the after-hours?