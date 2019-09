First, start with what you know. It’s likely your wardrobe already consists of trusted basics that you can use to build your going-out look upon, like distressed jeans, a jumpsuit, a black bootie, a sheer top, and a sweaterdress. (If you don’t yet own these versatile staples, retailers like Charlotte Russe — yes, that mall brand — are full of affordable and stylish picks for your perusal.) Then, it’s all about mixing and matching these foundational pieces with fancier elements. If you’re not quite sure how to do it, or if you’re simply looking for inspiration, we’ve got a few ideas in the slides ahead.