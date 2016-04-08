The Celeb-Loved Spring Top For When It's Still Too Cold For Off-The-Shoulder

Spring may call for off-the-shoulder tops, but if you're waiting for the forecast to finally align with the neckline of the season before baring any skin, there's another springy silhouette you can break out, and it already has the celeb stamp of approval. Wardrobe, meet bell sleeves.
So, the shape isn't necessarily new. But its most recent, structured iteration can be traced back, as many trends can, to the Céline runway — fall '15, to be precise, when lampshade-like sleeves hung from fine-knit sweaters. And, surely enough, the statement piece popped up in street style shots the following Fashion Month on the likes of Yoyo Cao and Giovanna Battaglia. (That season was all about statement sleeves, in fact.)
From there, it's trickled down to Tinseltown — and now, here we are, with a thirst for peppy, seasonal silhouettes but no interest in having cold shoulders. Bell sleeves are the ideal, right-this-minute transitional top — check out four fresh examples, ahead.
