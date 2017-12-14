These Celebrities Love Ikea Just As Much As You Do

If you were to take all the Ikea furniture out of our homes, the space would be pretty empty. The Swedish megastore has been an important fixture in our lives for as long as we can remember, allowing us to decorate our apartments like an adult without breaking the budget.
As it turns out, Ikea's appeal extends far beyond us ordinary folks: Over the years, many celebrities have also professed their love for the brand. Some of the biggest names in pop culture have been spotted on Ikea runs. In some cases, they've given shoutouts to the brand in interviews, or are even gunning for a homeware collab.
Ahead is a comprehensive list of famous Ikea enthusiasts — who knows? You might run into one of them on your next hunt for Kallax shelves.