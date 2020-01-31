Every Celebrity In 2020’s Top Super Bowl Commercials

If you're anything like me, you probably aren't that into contact sports and don't know the difference between a first-down and a fair catch. That's no reason to worry about following the action during the Big Game, however — the most important parts of every NFL Super Bowl are the incredible commercials.
This year’s game will be no different. The top 2020 celebrity Super Bowl commercials scheduled to air during this year's big game scouted stars like Chrissy Tiegen, Ellen DeGeneres, and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness.
Knowing that millions will be tuned in to the Super Bowl, companies fall over themselves for the coveted advertising slots, recruiting celebrities to help promote their products and leave a lasting impression on their audience. Whether they're funny, controversial, or just downright weird, Super Bowl ads are always worth the watch.
Sunday's game will mark a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in sunny Miami (and an onstage collaboration between Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during the halftime show). However, you just might find yourself more enthralled by the fun advertising spots that pop up on screen in between the action. Ahead, every celebrity who will appear in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial.