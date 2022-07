I knew Cat Burns’ music before I knew Cat Burns. The melodic sounds of Go — the South London songwriter’s first single to top the official charts — have followed me on TikTok, in the car, and in the cute coffee shops where I go to work. Without thinking, I would find myself singing the lyrics, “So don't call this number anymore, cause I won't be there for you like I was before,” almost as if they were embedded into my psyche. Now, I’m hooked. But the singer-songwriter has already completed the trajectory from cult social-media following to mainstream success, a result of her authentic presence on TikTok , where she has amassed, quite literally, millions of fans. I’m now just happily jumping on the Burns bandwagon. And I’ve come to learn that to know Burns’ music is to know the singer herself. Burns, 22, has a powerful pen, writing and singing the innermost parts of her life — relationships , identity, sexuality, mental health , commitment issues — to a generation she says has become detached yet so connected in the current age of social media.