“As A Black, Queer Person, Being Heard Means Everything” Cat Burns On EP Emotionally Unavailable

And that’s what Cat Burns aims for her music to do: “help you get through shit one song at a time,” as per her Instagram bio . It’s why her first EP, released in May, is entitled emotionally unavailable, a collection of six heartfelt tracks, including single “Ghostin’, “we’re not kids anymore” — dedicated to a friendship breakup — and the addictive breakup anthem Go, recently covered by Grammy-award winning Sam Smith during Pride Month (The harmonies!!). Before the EP’s release, Burns’ dropped the single, “ Free ,” which served as an inspiration to Cat’s followers to share their journeys of coming out or finding themselves. It’s a journey the artist is currently on herself after sharing she is queer during the first lockdown, as she writes and sings in the song, “Now I'm free, Oh what a feeling, Oh what a fucking relief”.