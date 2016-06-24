Ah, Fridays. Everyone's favorite day of the week. Not only is the weekend so close you can taste it, but depending on your place of work, it's also a day when you can ditch the stuffy office attire for something a bit more casual.
Of course, adhering to your company's specific dress code is important. But if you ask us, casual Fridays are the perfect time to get a little more experimental with your work outfit, whether it's dipping your toes into a trend you might not typically try, breaking out the denim, or sporting day-to-night pieces that eliminate the need to stop home and change. Even if it's as simple as adding a more colorful layer under your typical blazer, let the end of the workweek be an excuse to have a little fun with your outfits.
The picks ahead are made for doing just that. Click on for 18 more reasons to look forward to Friday.
