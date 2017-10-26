If you've ever been pinched for time before hosting a big bash, you know the panicky feeling that sets in when you realize you have mere hours until the event kicks off — and still more than a few errands to run. While there's simply no way you can skimp on prep (all those snacks won't exactly buy themselves), you can save major time by turning your on-the-go look into a party-perfect getup. How? Dress up your favorite velour track pants with a sheer bodysuit, heels, and a playful bag for an ensemble that's on-point without trying too hard. Commence festivities.