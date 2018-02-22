The Sleep Test

I've been sleeping on the Casper foam mattress for about two weeks now, and the experience has been quite different from the much thinner foam mattresses I'm used to — in a good way. The Casper mattress has a balanced firmness due to the combination of different layers. As a side sleeper, I didn't feel particular pressure points: It was easy to change positions in my sleep on the bouncy foam without feeling disturbed by my movements. Most memory foam mattresses also have the problem of trapping body heat — and my body tends to to get really warm when I fall asleep. I usually wake up feeling a bit sweaty and stuffy on a memory foam mattress. However, the latex layer — with its many pinholes — keeps the mattress well-ventilated, and I felt much cooler in my sleep.