I quickly learned the mattress was light not by accident, but by design. Using Casper's signature AirScape technology, the dual-foam mattress wasn't dense or clunky. In fact, it practically sprang open as we unrolled it in the space. While I opened and arranged the mattress, my partner got to work assembling the foundation (I've already written about my discomfort with tools here ), so she knew ahead of time that this would be her role. But I shouldn't have underestimated my furniture-building ability (or Casper's ability to make the process hassle-free). Unlike other more complicated setups I'd seen, Casper's foundation was easily put together — no tools required — and there's a handy how-to video on Casper's website for ultimate ease.Within minutes, my Casper Element Pro was set up and ready to be slept on (I even invested in a new set of sheets for the occasion), and I was not disappointed. As I lay into the firm but still somehow soft and pliable foam, I realized that I had been a fool. While I had been overly concerned with all the variables available in mattress purchasing, the folks at Casper made it easy, taking out my guesswork and creating a luxury mattress they knew would be good. There's a reason that Casper has skyrocketed in popularity — the brand is built by mattress experts, and they have worked, in their words, "obsessively" to create the best mattresses possible for its customers. They know mattresses, and they know what to prioritize for a good night's sleep. Like all their mattresses, the Element Pro had extra airflow for cool sleeping, layers of soft but durable foam (the Element Pro has three layers), and enough support to keep from being too pliable or being sucked in. I'm not a great sleeper, so transitioning into a new mattress felt like a big, scary change. But Casper made it easy. In fact, my only real criticism is that it's a lower-profile mattress than my last, and I didn't love being so much lower to the ground. But with the purchase of a fluffy pillow top, that's a problem that is easily remedied. And who knows? It's possible that with a few more sleeps, I'll get used to it. I'm officially a Casper convert. Not because of my comfortable night's sleep (although that is obviously a huge part!), but mostly because of the Element Pro's price. I still can't believe how shockingly affordable it is, especially compared to Casper's other more expensive models. I didn't know that a luxury-feel queen-mattress could be mine for under $1k, but Casper proved me wrong. I should have had more faith in the pros.