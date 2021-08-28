Casper’s Cooling Mattress Gave Me The Best Sleep Of My Life — & It’s On Sale

On a scale of one to moist, I'd categorize myself as a moderately hot sleeper. I like to sleep in pretty chilly rooms so I can bundle up under layers of fluffy duvets (and a top sheet, which I can't believe is even a divisive topic in 2021), then top it all off with my favorite Bearaby weighted blanket. However, I will admit, since moving to sunny Miami, I've had to reconsider this set-up, since the heat and humidity are no joke here in south Florida.
Luckily, the stars aligned and Casper generously offered me the chance to review their Cooling Collection for the purposes of an honest, no-BS review. I scoped out a mattress of my choosing, a set of their Hyperlite cooling sheets, and some pillows to get the party started. Ahead, read up on my two-week trial of the Casper cool sleep experience.
Advertisement
The Mattress
After perusing Casper's website, I settled on the Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress. I personally prefer a moderately plush mattress versus one that skews more firm. My ultimate sleep fantasy is sleeping on a cloud, and the Nova sounded perfect.
I don't have any unboxing photos to share of my new Casper mattress since my boyfriend actually handled that part (and was apparently too excited to snap a pic). That said, if you've ever ordered a bed-in-a-box before you know what to expect: A large box with a mattress comes to your door vacuum-sealed within an inch of its life. After freeing it from its plastic prison, I marveled with delight as my Casper slowly puffed up to its full 12" height. I also opted to add the just-unveiled "Snow" technology, which is Casper-speak for the brand's most comprehensive cooling features. This includes a cool-gel cover on the mattress's breathable pillow top, a perforated foam layer to promote airflow, and something called HeatDelete Bands, which help direct excess warmth away from the body to avoid overheating.
The Sleep
Let's be honest: Your first time is never going to be the best...sleep of your life. (What, did you think I was going with another word that starts with "S"?) That said, within a few days, I was as snug as a bug on my Casper Nova. It had that super-cozy, almost-like-you're-sinking feeling upon climbing into bed (which sounds creepy but is genuinely divine), and sure enough, I was cool as a cucumber throughout the night — maybe even a little too cool, since I found myself pulling my Bearaby up to my chin. A few weeks into our new bed, and my rescue pup, Miso (who, btw, was generously gifted a Casper bed of his own) has already taken to napping on his humans' mattress.
Advertisement
But back to the mattress itself: I'm a morning person who typically has no problem waking up with my 7:15 am alarm, but *whispers* I've actually been having to hit the snooze until about 8 am (which is late for me) since getting my Casper mattress. If that isn't a ringing endorsement, I don't know what is. (As my fellow sweaty-sleeper partner put it when I asked him his thoughts, "If I don't have to actively think about whether or not I'm getting a solid sleep, I'd say that's a pretty good sign.")
In case you can't tell from the photo above, the mattress's texture is insanely plush and soft. It's really dreamy stuff, folks. I had spinal surgery to correct my wonky scoliosis as a teen, so I'm prone to back pain; while I still prefer a soft mattress, this one is supportive enough to offer comfort where needed, thanks to the springs. What's more, the cushiony pillow top is actually cool to the touch (no, they're not just saying that), and when paired with the brand's Hyperlite sheets, the sleep experience is a resounding 11/10. The fabric of Casper's cooling sheets is thinner than I'd normally gravitate towards, but doesn't feel cheap or poor quality at all. Plus, the diaphanous texture is easily the most breathable bedding I've ever tried. (They're made from a grid-woven 100% TENCEL-based Lyocell fabric, FYI.)
Final Thoughts
While I was lucky enough to try Casper's mattress for free as part of my job, let me tell you: This mattress (and the sheets, if you're the type of person who doesn't mind splurging on bedding) are worth every penny. Since getting the mattress, I've been having some of the best sleeps of my whole life. Now, this is the part where I hit you with some numbers: The Queen-sized mattress I tried retails for $2595 (if you get the Nova without the Snow technology, it's $2095), which is definitely an investment. However, Casper is currently running a 15% off sale promotion, so my mattress is actually $2,205.75 right now. It's still a very pretty penny — by far the most expensive mattress I've ever owned — but when I consider how important sleep is to my mental and physical health, I can't help but feel like it's money well spent.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.