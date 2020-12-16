Treat Your Lower Half To A Pair Of Cashmere Sweatpants This Winter

For this roundup of cashmere bottoms, we left no cozy pant brand unturned. There’s plenty to choose from in the traditional sweatpants category, but we’ve also got joggers, leggings, and even two jumpsuits. (We’re also happy to report that you’ll find brands like Madewell, COS, and Nadaam that are offering fibers that are either recycled and/or sourced directly from the nomadic Mongolian goatherds that rely on cashmere for income.) And, while this super-soft fiber doesn’t come cheap, don’t assume that every garment is going to eat up a chunk of your monthly rent — there are plenty of under-$150 options ahead, perfect for swaddling your lower half in warmth and comfort this winter.