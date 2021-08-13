12 p.m. — Eat a cold fish taco (gross) and pull a few weeds in the garden. My potted microgreens and radishes fried in the heatwave, but the raised bed is thriving and the strawberry plant has shot off a solid looking runner. The cat sneaks outside; I confront her behind a fern and she slinks back to the front door, casting threatening looks at me.



2:27 p.m. — Eat a Yassa frozen yogurt bar while watching the video of O.J. Simpson trying on the gloves at his trial. He's wearing latex gloves underneath them! Of course they don't fit! Also, wouldn't being *soaked in blood* cause leather to shrink? Ugh. (I'm working my way through the You're Wrong About episodes about O.J. Simpson and this 25-year-old case is taking a lot of brain space.)



3:48 p.m. — After my first diary, some commenters were interested in hearing more about my job. I work with older and disabled adults who receive Medicaid long-term care services. I assess and document people's need for assistance with daily activities (bathing, toileting, cooking, etc.), then help them manage the care they get. My caseload is about 90 people; some live in their own homes with visiting caregivers and some live in assisted living facilities. Today I've set up home-delivered meals, discussed a client's preferences as he considers moving to a small care home, begged someone to reconsider an unsafe care plan, and documented an assessment I did last month. Assessments used to be in clients' homes, but since COVID, they have been over the phone, which is… not great. It's hard to get a sense of how people are really doing without seeing them, especially if they have memory loss.



5 p.m. — It's already my weekend thanks to my alternate-Fridays-off schedule! A few coworkers are coming over for pizza and drinks, so I take a quick shower and put on some makeup. We eat and chat/gossip for hours in the backyard. N. hangs around off and on, but the four of us descend into intense gallows humor and brutal stories (our job can be emotionally taxing and occasionally graphic), which isn't his cup of tea. There's plenty of booze flowing tonight, but I just have one cider before switching to Polar seltzer; I'm donating blood in the morning and can't be a dehydrated husk. Venmo my coworker for the pizza. $15



9:45 p.m. — N. helps me clear the yard, then we settle in on the couch. His coworker gave us a lawn goose last Christmas — in case you were ignorant of this, as I was, these are two-foot-tall, white plastic geese that you dress up in seasonally appropriate outfits and display in your yard. It is chintzy in the most delightful way, and our neighbors love seeing Mr. Honkington's outfit changes. We pick out a couple summer outfits, which I purchase. $52.96



10:20 p.m. — Nothing new tonight. My skincare routine is minimal; I tried every "clean beauty" product under the sun last summer and just developed acne, but am finally pretty happy with everything except my under eyes (dark circles, fine lines).



Daily Total: $67.96