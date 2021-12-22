My Caraway Cookware Set & I: A Love Story For The Ages

It's been just a little over two months, and my honeymoon phase with these pans has yet to end. Perhaps it's my simple recipes, inexperience with expensive crockery, or obsession with appearance, but these are some truly do-it-all pans. They look exactly the same as when I first opened them — no scratches, heat damage, or peeling to be found. The holders continue to do their job well and are a lovely home for my cookware set. (It’s important to note the general best practices for ensuring a successful union with any non-stick pan; including let your cookware cool down before hitting the sink, giving it a gentle hand wash with a non-abrasive sponge, and storing it away from other hard-edged utensils that might scratch the pan’s chemically composed surface.) If my Caraway pans and I were to ever break up, it would be because they do take up quite a bit of space and the handles get extra-hot when cooking, but who would destroy a happy marriage over something so trivial? I suggest heading over to Caraway's site now so you can make a connection in your very own kitchen. My cookware set and I will go on living happily ever after, taking each day one home-cooked meal at a time.