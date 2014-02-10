Yes, we know it's cold and icy and awful out there, but it's not too early to look at pre-fall '14. Seriously — hear us out. There are (hopefully) only two more months of winter left, and you've already planned out your warm-weather wardrobe, so now it's time to look at what comes next. That faux season between summer and fall (or winter and spring) can require some tricky dressing, but we're here to help you master one of the most important — and easiest — styles: the cape.
The A-line silhouette is as classic as they come, and styles on the market run the gamut from traditional black to faux-fur-tastic. Lucky for you, there's no science to the style — just slip one on, and call it a day. And, if you're not super committed to the cape, you can get a similar look by draping an oversized scarf around your body and over your shoulders.
Ahead, our 15 picks that have "transitional essential" written all over 'em. Now, if only we could transition on into spring.