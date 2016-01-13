This Bride's Wedding-Day Shoes Are EVERYTHING

Whether comfort dictates, or a stylish design is what's important — one detail no bride overlooks is her wedding-day footwear.
And when architects Carolyn Kimbro and Charles Gurrey tied the knot, the bride's footwear choice was pretty obvious. Something blue, anyone?
"I had some particular requirements for shoes. Knowing it was outdoors and there would be some dirt, I needed a chunky heel and a closed toe — not easy to find on a wedding budget," Carolyn tells us. "I found a pair by Whistles and tried them on with the dress. I loved the way they looked with the streamlined architectural sense of the dress."
It's not just Carolyn's keen sense of style that has us inspired. Everything about the couple's laid-back Northern California farm nuptials was pretty impressive. From the bride's stunning, wild bouquet to her Houghton dress, here are 10 special snaps that will add instant aww to your day.
