15 Coast-Inspired Products To Help Satisfy Your California Wanderlust

Maybe it's because Beyoncé is headlining Coachella and we already know that'll be the best moment of the year. (Wait, that's still happening after yesterday's announcement, right?!) Or because we, too, have caught the La La Land fever. Or because we're getting really sick of wearing the same parka on repeat day in and day out. Whatever the reason, we’re California dreaming, hard. And we’re not the only ones.
Lately, beauty brands are channeling the West Coast with LA-inspired makeup palettes, scents that evoke Joshua Tree, and a grip of skin-care products that call on kale, matcha, probiotics and just about every other good-for-you ingredient found in a Californian’s cup. And we want it all. With palm tree-emblazoned packaging, nature-derived scents and gorgeous color palettes, The Golden State has never looked so good. So ignore the dragging dreariness of late winter and incorporate a bit of Cali cool into your beauty regimen — it may be just the thing you need to carry you to spring.