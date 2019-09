The answer? "For most people, no — for a few people, yes," Dr. Kenneth Howe, MD, of Wexler Dermatology tells Refinery29. While things like acne and dryness are real concerns, the crux of butt beauty usually has more to do with smoothing skin, addressing tone imperfections (including hyperpigmentation as a result of acne scarring), too. However, for things like dry skin, Howe says that while masking is all well and good, a gentle body moisturizer will also get the job done: "You don't need a butt-specific moisturizer for dry skin in this area," he says, name-checking Lubriderm Daily Moisturizer as one he recommends to patients. (Ready to spare no expense for butt care? Consult your dermatologist to see if an in-office treatment like EmSculpt — which tones and sculpts your booty muscles for a firm, lifted appearance — is a healthy option for you.)