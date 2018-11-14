2 p.m. — Finally home and ready to finish my chores in preparation for working this weekend. I throw the laundry into the dryer, sweep and Swiffer the floor in my apartment (SO MUCH HAIR), fold laundry, and take out the trash and recycling. Then I head out to the bank to deposit cash from waitressing shifts earlier this week. I never used to go to the bank, but now it's a weekly occurrence. If I leave cash in my purse, I spend it, which is not the best. On my way home, I stop at my favorite wax place to get my eyebrows and lip waxed. It comes to $31 including tip. The walk home is so nice — it's so beautiful outside. When I arrive, I get started on the pumpkin muffins, which I make in mini muffin tins. They come out GREAT, and I have two as an afternoon snack. $31