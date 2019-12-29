Calling It: Burberry’s TB Bag Will Lead The New Ladylike Handbag Trend In 2020

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you)
While the quintessential luxury heritage fashion brand is synonymous with many aspirational notions — a product of excellent quality; a long and expert lineage of manufacturing; and simply bee-yoo-tiful packaging — one thing it always seems to conjure up is a highly recognizable hallmark or logo. And out of all the megawatt fashion imprints with an unforgettable visual stamp, Burberry’s signature black, red, and tan check might be the most identifiable — and therefore, imitated — of them all.
That’s why Burberry’s latest collection of super-luxe accessories is so exciting: it employs a completely redesigned logo, resurrected from the house’s mid-19th century archives by chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci and re-animated by revered British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville. With a sans-serif “T” that locks neatly into a flourishing “B”, it reflects the initials of Thomas Burberry, who founded the iconic British brand in 1856. The monogram feels fresh without shedding any of the house’s storied history, which includes a few minor contributions to fashion like the development of gabardine (a now-common wool twill) and the invention of the trench coat at the request of the British War Office.
If you’re looking to splash out (like, really go nuts) on a handbag you'll have for life, Burberry’s handsome lizard-effect leather crossbody might be just the ticket. The TB bag is emblazoned with the new monogram, and it possesses the considered construction of the ideal investment piece with just the right dose of newness to make it exciting. “When I saw an image of [Thomas Burberry’s] initials, the design felt so special and actually very modern — it’s a symbol that not only embraces Burberry’s heritage but also feels very contemporary,” said Tisci of the new logo. Sure, the bag is a pretty penny, but it’s with a piece of fashion history.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.
