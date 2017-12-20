The new fanny pack, however, is less of an ode to the never-ending 2017 train of nostalgia and more of a reinvention of belting a crossbody around your waist. Think: less padding and neon and more leather and structured (although we're not knocking the vintage look, either). And the new styles are more versatile than ever before. We love them woven through denim belt loops or hung low on a monochromatic, asymmetrical dress.