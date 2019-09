Bum bag, belt bag, hip pack, waist bag, fanny pack... Truly, what's in a name? The polarizing fanny pack trend has experienced many-a comebacks since the "soccer mom heads to Disney World" look of the '80s (although we can thank the decade for turning what was once a useful invention into a neon-colored tourist trend). But fanny packs have slowly been reclaiming their position as a luxe option for a hands-free life. Thanks to the likes of the Gucci logo belt bag, Fila's push for wearing your belt bag over the shoulder, and Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel spring' 16 runway (which had hip packs, everywhere), chic fanny packs are a possibility once again.