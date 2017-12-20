Bum bag, belt bag, hip pack, waist bag, fanny pack... Truly, what's in a name? The polarizing fanny pack trend has experienced many-a comebacks since the "soccer mom heads to Disney World" look of the '80s (although we can thank the decade for turning what was once a useful invention into a neon-colored tourist trend). But fanny packs have slowly been reclaiming their position as a luxe option for a hands-free life. Thanks to the likes of the Gucci logo belt bag, Fila's push for wearing your belt bag over the shoulder, and Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel spring' 16 runway (which had hip packs, everywhere), chic fanny packs are a possibility once again.
The new fanny pack, however, is less of an ode to the never-ending 2017 train of nostalgia and more of a reinvention of belting a crossbody around your waist. Think: less padding and neon and more leather and structured (although we're not knocking the vintage look, either). And the new styles are more versatile than ever before. We love them woven through denim belt loops or hung low on a monochromatic, asymmetrical dress.
If the words 'fanny pack' are still triggering, we implore you to shop the styles ahead to help understand just why this bag deserves another moment in the spotlight. Take it from us: Strap-free is the way to be.