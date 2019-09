The Small Ways You're Already Building Your Personal Brand

"Eighty percent of employers Google jobseekers before inviting them into an interview, so it's vital that you create the image online that you want employers to see, and don't let others create it for you," she says. "You can tell your story through a personal website or portfolio, or by crafting a consistent image on your social media accounts. For example, users on WayUp create profiles where they talk about more than just their work experience — partially because they have only a little in the first place ."